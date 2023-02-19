Video: Alexander Volkanovski shows post-fight meeting with Islam Makhachev, plans for rematch in Abu Dhabi

Alexander Volkanovski is willing to go to Abu Dhabi to rematch Islam Makhachev.

At UFC 284, Makhachev went to Volkanovski’s backyard of Perth, Australia, retaining his lightweight title with a competitive decision win over the featherweight champion. In the aftermath, Volkanovski has pushed for a rematch, suggesting that if Makhachev doesn’t want to do it, “we know why,” and on Saturday, Volkanovski released a behind the scenes video of UFC 284, showing the two champions talking about a possible rematch.

“Should we do it again? Maybe Abu Dhabi. You deserve one in Abu Dhabi. My turn to get booed.”

Makhachev and his team are shown agreeing to a rematch, though they do not necessarily say that will be next, simply that they are open to a rematch. Also, this interaction happened before members of Volkanovski’s team accused the lightweight champion of cheating.

The UFC has yet to announce what they would like to do next for both men, but Volkanovski does have other business to attend to in the 145-pound division as Yair Rodriguez won the interim featherweight belt at UFC 284. Makhachev, meanwhile, has a slew of other lightweight contenders waiting, including Beneil Dariush, Dustin Poirier, and the winner of the upcoming Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev fight.