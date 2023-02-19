Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight card revealed, features cruiserweight title co-main event

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury headline an event that also features championship gold on the line.

The official lineup for the Paul vs. Fury event, which takes place Feb. 26 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, was revealed Thursday, with five bouts expected to take place on the main card portion. In the co-main event, WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs) goes for his third title defense when he faces former WBC and WBA champion Badou Jack (27-3-3, 16 KOs).

See the main card announcement below.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury main card is set.



Badou Jack takes on Ilunga Makabu for the WBC Cruiserweight world title.



The main event pits social media stars-turned-boxers Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) and Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) against one another in a grudge match that has been brewing since late 2021. Paul is coming off of a decision win over UFC legend Anderson Silva, while Fury’s most recent outing saw him defeat Daniel Bocianski on the scorecards this past April.

Paul and Fury were previously scheduled to fight twice, with complications on Fury’s side leading to postponements.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman recently announced that Paul will be included in the cruiserweight rankings should he defeat Fury.

Also on the main card, three undefeated prospects are in action as Ziyad Almaayouf (1-0, 1 KO) fights Ronnald Martinez (3-1), Muhsin Cason (10-0, 7 KOs) fights Taryel Jafarov (18-5, 17 KOs), and Bader Samreen (7-0, 6 KOs) fights Viorel Simion (23-9, 9 KOs).

In the U.S., Paul vs. Fury airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view this upcoming Sunday at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT with a purchase price of $49.99.

Click here for full international broadcast information.