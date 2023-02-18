UFC Vegas 69 post-fight show: Reaction to Erin Blanchfield’s impressive finish of Jessica Andrade

Erin Blanchfield passed her biggest test with flying colors and submitted Jessica Andrade in the second round of the UFC Vegas 69 main event on Saturday at the UFC APEX. Following the win, Blanchfield called out the winner of the UFC 285 title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Alesa Grasso. Should Shevchenko retain, will Blanchfield be the longtime champ’s toughest challenge?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Jed Meshew react to Blanchfield’s massive victory against the dangerous Andrade, and discuss the chances “Cold Blooded” would have against Shevchenko. Additionally, they discuss the strange performance of William Knight in his unanimous decision loss to Marcin Prachnio, Alexander Hernandez’s decision win over Jim Miller, Evan Elder’s tough luck being up 20-18 on all three scorecards against Nazim Sadykhov before a cut forced the fight to be called in the third round, and more.

Watch the UFC Vegas 69 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.