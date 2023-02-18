Watch Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 69, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs. Blanchfield took place Feb. 18 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev. Former UFC champion Jessica Andrade (24-10) took on up-and-comer Erin Blanchfield (11-1) in the featured bout on the night’s main card. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

Still undefeated in the UFC! @Blanchfield_MMA moves to 5-0 in the Octagon with an IMPRESSIVE win at #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/Ui0esQeYKQ — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2023

ERIN BLANCHFIELD IS THE REAL DEAL @Blanchfield_MMA submits Jessica Andrade in R2 of our #UFCVegas60 main event! pic.twitter.com/JKucj9X1Xl — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2023

Less than a month removed from her last victory, @JessicaMMAPro's coming for another W in our #UFCVegas69 main event! pic.twitter.com/8IvYynEtic — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2023

Ready for her moment!@Blanchfield_MMA enters for her first career main event #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/2F4DSOQ5qN — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2023

For more on Andrade vs. Blanchfield, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew below.

Round 1

Blanchfield is noticeably larger as we get things going. Both women are out in orthodox and Andrade tags Blanchfield with a right hand almost immediately.

Blanchfield is leaving her chin up there and coming inside and Andrade lands another mean right hand. We’re right into things. And Blanchfield lands a right hand of her own. Andrade isn’t giving Blanchfield any respect on the feet and she eats a pair of shots as a result. Now Blanchfield drives on a clinch but Andrade is able to work her way out of it quickly and we’re back at range.

Blanchfield is putting a lot of pressure on here. It’s ugly striking, but she’s very willing and she’s landing as a result. She’s also eating shots but this sort of pace can pay dividends. Blanchfield shoots this time but Andrade shucks it off.

Back at range and Blanchfield is not letting Andrade breath. Andrade has landed a couple low kicks but she can’t keep Blanchfield from crowding her. And she eats a big right hand. Blanchfield doesn’t seem to have the pop to hurt Andrade, but she’s landing regularly.

Combo from Andrade lands but Blanchfield keeps coming back. And a big shot from Blanchfield again lands. Andrade is leaving her chin right up in the air. And I doubt Andrade can keep up this pace, on short notice.

Andrade is really committing to power shots now but she’s missing a lot. Blanchfield working with that length advantage. Andrade yolos her way in and lands, and again. That gets a shake of the head out of Blanchfield.

Blanchfield starting to commit to a jab but Andrade lands a nasty counter right hand and uglies things up. Blanchfield continuing to keep the pace up though. Still firing back. And now she grabs a body lock. Blanchfield trying to drag Andrade down but cannot succeed and Andrade is able to break away before the final bell.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Blanchfield.

Round 2

Well, this is shaping up to be a bad fight for Andrade. Blanchfield has no fear, and apparently has the chin to back that up.

Andrade starts this round much more aggressive, coming forward and forcing Blanchfield to work off the backfoot. That’s a good change for her. Blanchfield staying busy with the hands, but she doesn’t have much pop moving backwards.

Andrade throwing in combination and lands but Blanchfield shoots a quick takedown and she gets it! Blanchfield is right into side control! Andrade turns and gives up her back and Blanchfield is immediately on it and under the chin!!! Holy cow, Andrade taps!!!!!!! That was super impressive