‘The girl isn’t the future, she’s the now’: Fighters react to Erin Blanchfield dominating Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69

By Alexander K. Lee
Erin Blanchfield has arrived.

The 23-year-old blue chip prospect scored the biggest win of her career Saturday in the UFC Vegas 69 main event, where she ran through former strawweight champion and one-time flyweight title challenger Jessica Andrade in a little over a round. Blanchfield out-struck the always dangerous Andrade in Round 1 and then went to her elite grappling to score a submission.

With the win, Blanchfield may have staked her own claim to a UFC title shot at 125 pounds, at least if the reaction on social media is any indication.

Blanchfield’s peers were fawning over her incredible performance, with Belal Muhammad writing. “Wow the girl isn’t the future she’s the now.” MMA stars Kevin Holland, Angela Hill, and Megan Anderson were also eager to heap praise on the flyweight wunderkind.

Check out the best reactions from the MMA community below, plus what they had to say about William Knight’s bizarre performance and the barnburner between Alexander Hernandez and Jim Miller.

Erin Blanchfield def. Jessica Andrade

Marcin Prachnio def. William Knight

Alexander Hernandez def. Jim Miller

