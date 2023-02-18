‘The girl isn’t the future, she’s the now’: Fighters react to Erin Blanchfield dominating Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69

Erin Blanchfield has arrived.

The 23-year-old blue chip prospect scored the biggest win of her career Saturday in the UFC Vegas 69 main event, where she ran through former strawweight champion and one-time flyweight title challenger Jessica Andrade in a little over a round. Blanchfield out-struck the always dangerous Andrade in Round 1 and then went to her elite grappling to score a submission.

With the win, Blanchfield may have staked her own claim to a UFC title shot at 125 pounds, at least if the reaction on social media is any indication.

Blanchfield’s peers were fawning over her incredible performance, with Belal Muhammad writing. “Wow the girl isn’t the future she’s the now.” MMA stars Kevin Holland, Angela Hill, and Megan Anderson were also eager to heap praise on the flyweight wunderkind.

Check out the best reactions from the MMA community below, plus what they had to say about William Knight’s bizarre performance and the barnburner between Alexander Hernandez and Jim Miller.

Erin Blanchfield def. Jessica Andrade

Wow the girl isn’t the future she’s the now — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 19, 2023

Dang, I guess Blanchfield gets winner at #UFC285 right? — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) February 19, 2023

ERIN BLANCHFIELD IS THE REAL DEAL!!!



If it goes to the canvas, it's her world!!!



WOWW!! Absolutely huge win for her tonight, and we have a new name in the mix at the top of the Flyweight division #UFCVegas69 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 19, 2023

Erin is extremely talented, inside trip to the pass to back control. Just beautiful — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) February 19, 2023

I knew Erin was the real deal from back when we fought in InvictaFc . Had a feeling she’d pull it off in this fashion Would love to see Erin get that title shot next #UFCVegas69 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) February 19, 2023

Great performance @ufc — Tracy Cortez Year (@TracyCortezmma) February 19, 2023

What an incredible Performance by Erin. Definitely passed the test. #UFCVegas69 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) February 19, 2023

Not gonna cap, I slept on Blanchfield — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) February 19, 2023

Wow! Congrats Erin. Amazing performance on a former champ #UFCVegas69 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 19, 2023

Wow. Blanchfield is for real — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) February 19, 2023

Blanchfield took some big shots on the feet but showed she has a chin & toughness. Andrade looked a bit sloppy on the feet & out of her element on her back. Short notice fights ain’t easy. Erin had a big advantage on the ground & made it look easy when she got on top. RNC win. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 19, 2023

Marcin Prachnio def. William Knight

Knight seemed like he was trying to get KO’ed. Prachnio essentially performed super-chill heavy-bag work here. Very odd from both fighters if I’m being honest. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 19, 2023

That’s what happens when your lil brother unplugs your controller in a game. And then throws it outside. And someone else takes the controller and runs away with it. — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 19, 2023

Prachnio won 30-12 in a historical win — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 19, 2023

This fight is so bad it became enjoyable. #UFCVegas69 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) February 19, 2023

I hate this #UFCVegas69 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 19, 2023

I hate both of them right now.#UFCVegas69 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 19, 2023

He doesn’t look like he wants to be there — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 19, 2023

Wowwwww. Has a punch been thrown!? — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) February 19, 2023

Prachnio gotta watch out for the crane kick pic.twitter.com/91W1k8VNZy — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) February 19, 2023

Knight left his offense at home! This is crazy! #UFCVegas69 — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) February 19, 2023

He must’ve had a bad protein shake or something — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 19, 2023

bruhh this is embarrassing… not even trying to win. Why be in there??? #UFCVegas69 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) February 19, 2023

Knight and his corner are not in sync tonight. There’s a disconnect it seems. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 19, 2023

Bro hasnt thrown one punch lmao — David Rickels (@TheCaveman316) February 19, 2023

This is such an odd and uncharacteristic performance by Knight. #UFCVegas69 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 19, 2023

Alexander Hernandez def. Jim Miller

Take a bow @JimMiller_155 Hernandez was awesome also but to still be going at such a pace at 40 is very impressive. — michael (@bisping) February 19, 2023

Jim Miller is a Legend — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 19, 2023

Jim got 45 more fights left in him — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 19, 2023

FOTN! That was a battle #UFCVegas69 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) February 19, 2023

Wow great scrap I’m a Hernandez fan now #respect #UFCVegas69 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 19, 2023

I thought he was going to finish it. What a fight #UFCVegas69 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 19, 2023

Jim Miller is a living Legend #UFCVegas69 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 19, 2023

Jim fkn Miller what a dog — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 19, 2023