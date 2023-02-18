UFC Vegas 69 video: Philipe Lins blitzes Ovince Saint Preux for 49-second knockout

Philipe Lins was in top form on Saturday.

The Brazilian light heavyweight needed just 49 seconds to knock out veteran Ovince Saint Preux with a flurry of strikes on the preliminary portion of UFC Vegas 69.

Watch the fast finish above.

Right out of the gate, Lins came storming towards “OSP.” He clipped Saint Preux early and the 26-fight UFC veteran never recovered as all he could do for the remainder of the bout was raise his arms up to attempt to stop the barrage. Lins continued to swing wildly, but was accurate enough to keep Saint Preux on the defensive. With Lins continuing to land unanswered strikes, referee Mark Smith had no choice but to step in for the save.

Lins (16-5) is now 2-2 in the UFC and 2-0 since dropping down to light heavyweight. The 2018 PFL heavyweight champion has recorded back-to-back wins against Saint Preux and Marcin Prachnio.

For Saint Preux (26-17), this is the third time in his past four fights that he has lost by knockout, and the first time he’s failed to make it out of the first round since a submission loss to Ilir Latifi in February 2018.