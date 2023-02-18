UFC Vegas 69 video: Mayra Bueno Silva finishes Lina Lansberg with nasty kneebar submission

Don’t look now but Mayra Bueno Silva has quietly put together a three-fight win streak at bantamweight following her latest performances at UFC Vegas 69.

After making the move up to 135 pounds. Silva has looked better than ever and she wrapped up her second straight submission win in her past three fights after tapping out Lina Lansberg. The end came at 4:45 in the second round after Silva snatched a kneebar on the ground and extended the leg until Lansberg had no choice but to give up or risk potentially serious harm.

Afterwards, a fired up Silva was calling for a future showdown with fellow bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington, who is currently riding a five-fight win streak in the division.

“Look, I don’t know what happens now but I have one question for you?” Silva said when speaking to Paul Felder. “Why does [Raquel Pennington] think she deserves a title shot now? You need to come here and fight with me.

“Come here, let’s go. I respect you but your fights [are] no good. I think I deserve title shot but it’s early. I need more fights.”

Silva was in control from the start of the fight until the finish but it was her grappling game that once again served her well after she put Lansberg on the canvas in the second round.

From there, the Brazilian was looking to improve her position while threatening with submissions but Lansberg managed scramble free and get back to her feet during one exchange. Rather than stand the fight up, Lansberg made the ill-fated mistake of dropping back down on the ground, which allowed Silva to immediately grab onto the leg to begin latching on the submission.

Once Lansberg fell to the ground, Silva secured the kneebar by straightening out the leg and the tap came just a split second later.

The win moves Silva to 10-2-1 overall with a perfect 3-0 resume at bantamweight in the UFC.