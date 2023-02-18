UFC Vegas 69 video: A.J. Fletcher subs Themba Gorimbo with slick guillotine choke

A.J. Fletcher finally has a win inside the octagon.

On Saturday at UFC Vegas 69, Fletcher faced UFC debutant Themba Gorimbo and “The Ghost” gave the Zimbabwean fighter fits with his grappling and his striking. In the first round, Gorimbo scored an early takedown but Fletcher was able to reverse the position and spend much of the round on top and in mount. But in the second round, Fletcher made Gorimbo pay, landing a nasty elbow on the feet that forced Gorimbo to shoot for a takedown, where Fletcher snatched up a guillotine and got the tap.

Check out Fletcher’s handiwork below.

Fletcher joined the UFC as an undefeated prospect after earning a Contender Series contract following a flying knee knockout of Leonardo Damiani in 2021. Thus far, he’s struggled to build on that performance though, dropping back-to-back decisions to Matthew Semelsberger and Ange Loosa. This win moves Fletcher to 10-2 in his career.

Gorimbo, meanwhile, was making his UFC debut and entered the UFC after taking a unanimous decision victory over Julio Rodrigues at Fury FC 65. The former EFC welterweight champion now drops to 10-4 in his overall record.