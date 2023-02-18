UFC Vegas 69 video: Clayton Carpenter taps Juancamilo Ronderos with nasty rear-naked choke

Clayton Carpenter seems to be an exciting edition to the UFC’s flyweight division.

Carpenter took on Juancamilio Ronderos in the opening bout of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 69 event at the UFC APEX. The undefeated 26-year-old up and comer used his outstanding ground game, transitioning from multiple submission attempts to get the back of Ronderos before locking in a nasty rear naked choke to get the tap.

Check out the video of Carpenter’s work below.

Carpenter locks in the first round submission for his debut win #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/65QKMKbExK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 18, 2023

“Concrete” earned a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series this past August with a unanimous decision win over Edgar Chairez. Carpenter has now stopped five of seven opponents since turning pro in 2019, including a pair of sub-minute finishes competing for LFA in 2021.

Ronderos has now been submitted in the first round in both of his octagon appearances after signing with the UFC in 2021. Prior to that, the 28-year-old had four pro bouts, winning them all for Michigan regional promotion WXC.