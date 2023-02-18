UFC Vegas 69 Results: Andrade vs. Blanchfield

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 69 Results for the Andrade vs. Blanchfield fight card and more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev., on Saturday night.
In the main event, former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade hops in on short notice to face talented prospect Erin Blanchfield (10-1) in a flyweight contest.
Jordan Wright and Zac Puaga will compete in a light heavyweight fight in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 69 results below.
Main card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield
Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues
William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio
Jim Miller vs. Alexander Hernandez
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Lina Lansberg vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Jamall Emmers vs. Khusein Askhabov
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Philipe Lins
A.J. Fletcher vs. Themba Gorimbo
