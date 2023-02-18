Video: UFC 284 ‘Fight Motion’ highlights epic battle between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez’s triumph

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski put on a fight for the ages.

In a champion vs. champion duel at UFC 284 that was billed as the top 2 pound-for-pound fighters in all of MMA facing off, it was Makhachev who emerged victorious after five hotly contested rounds. Volkanovski has received plenty of acclaim in the aftermath of the fight, one that is already an early frontrunner for Fight of the Year.

Watch the UFC 284 edition of “Fight Motion” above to relive some of the main event’s most dramatic moments.

Also featured in the video is Yair Rodriguez claiming an interim featherweight title with a career-best performance against Josh Emmett, Jack Della Maddalena showing off the incredible finishing instincts that have made him one of the hottest names in the welterweight division, Jimmy Crute mounting an impressive comeback against Alonzo Menifield to salvage a draw, and more highlights from the 11-fight Australia card.