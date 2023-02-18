UFC Vegas 69 live blog: Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield

This is the UFC Vegas 69 live blog for Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield, the flyweight main event on Saturday in at the UFC APEX.

One of the top pound-for-pound women in MMA, Jessica Andrade has spent the past few years of her career bouncing between 115 and 125 pounds. A former strawweight champion and one-time flyweight title challenger, Andrade said she intended to return to 115 following her sensational win over Lauren Murphy in January; however, when Blanchfield’s planned opponent Taila Santos fell out of Saturday’s originally scheduled headliner due to visa issues, Andrade couldn’t turn down the opportunity to start 2023 with two wins in just two months.

Blanchfield is only 23 years old but carries a world of expectations as one of the most highly touted prospects in all of MMA. Since joining the UFC in 2021, Blanchfield has rattled off four wins and looked better each time out. Most recently, she demolished Molly McCann at UFC 281, securing a first-round kimura finish. Blanchfield now wants to turn the talk surrounding her into title buzz with a win over one of the most feared women competing today.

Check out the UFC Vegas 69 live blog below.