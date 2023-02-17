 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Austin Trout vs. Diego Sanchez full fight video highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Watch Diego Sanchez vs. Austin Trout full fight video highlights from BKFC Knucklemania 3, courtesy of FITE.

BKFC Knucklemania 3 took place Feb. 17 at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M. Diego Sanchez and former boxing champion Austin Trout faced off in the five-round welterweight co-main event, which served as the one-time UFC title challenger’s promotional debut. The fight aired live on FITE, BKFC’s YouTube channel, and the BKFC app.

