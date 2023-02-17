Austin Trout vs. Diego Sanchez full fight video highlights

Watch Diego Sanchez vs. Austin Trout full fight video highlights from BKFC Knucklemania 3, courtesy of FITE.
BKFC Knucklemania 3 took place Feb. 17 at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M. Diego Sanchez and former boxing champion Austin Trout faced off in the five-round welterweight co-main event, which served as the one-time UFC title challenger’s promotional debut. The fight aired live on FITE, BKFC’s YouTube channel, and the BKFC app.
Catch more video highlights below.
Here comes the UFC legend, Diego Sanchez.— FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023
He's ready for his BKFC debut. #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/5pevkgrnr9
Here comes the former WBA Jr. Middleweight World Champ, Austin Trout. #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/qsLJ16wkOp— FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023
ROUND 1!!! #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/O4n3hEDP7V— FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023
Austin Trout Beats Diego Sanchez via doctor stoppage (TKO) in the 4th RD pic.twitter.com/o1n5OmsjQM— / ⚽️ (@Eavnasnt4e4y) February 18, 2023
Diego is leaking blood! #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/etH6WT4Gc3— FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023
Is a meeting between Luis Palomino and Austin Trout next? #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/xIheEoTTWj— FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023
