Video: Greg Hardy sparked by Josh Watson in second round of Knucklemania 3 fight

UFC vet Greg Hardy’s bare-knuckle debut went horribly wrong when he ran into a left hook from Josh Watson at Knucklemania 3.

Hardy was out cold just 19 seconds into the second round of his heavyweight BKFC debut, the victim for a second time of Watson’s powerful left hand.

Check out the finish below.

GREG HARDY JUST GOT SLEPT pic.twitter.com/yMOT2ayV0T — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 18, 2023

Watson badly hurt the UFC and NFL vet in the first round with the same punch. Only the ropes saved Hardy from hitting the canvas late in the first as Watson uncorked a left hook, and referee Dan Miragliotta rightfully gave him a 10-count. The bell rang before Watson could finish the job, but the pattern was set.

Spurred by a nasty cut over the left eyebrow that brought the ringside doctor’s attention, Watson pushed the pace and quickly got the finish in the second.

Hardy Jr. had earned a 2-0 pro boxing record in a pair of appearances following the end of his time in the UFC, which came after a three-fight skid.

Watson picked up his second straight BKFC win after a pair of losses in his first two bare-knuckle outings.