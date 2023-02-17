Britain Hart vs. Jenny Savage 2 strawweight title fight set for BKFC 39

A heated BKFC rivalry will have a second chapter — this time with championship gold on the line.

BKFC President David Feldman announced during Friday’s Knucklemania 3 event that a strawweight title fight between Britain Hart and Jenny Savage will take place at BKFC 39, which takes place March 24 at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.

The pairing first met at BKFC 19 in July 2021, and Hart earned a third-round finish to extend her winning streak after defeating Paige VanZant at the first Knucklemania event five months prior. Hart then won the inaugural strawweight title with a dominant unanimous decision win over Charisa Sigala at BKFC 29 this past September.

Since the loss to Hart — which was at flyweight — Savage also made the move to strawweight, where she has won two straight, including a 38-second finish of Nekah Dmitriyeva at BKFC 29.

The bout will serve as the co-main event, and the first of two title fights on the card as Reggie Barnett will defend his bantamweight title against Gustaf Cedermalm in the main event.