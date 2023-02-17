BKFC Knucklemania 3 results: Lorenzo Hunt puts Mike Richman to sleep with stunning comeback knockout

Lorenzo Hunt proved that no matter how bad things get, he just needs one punch to land, and did it ever in the main event of BKFC’s Knucklemania 3.

Hunt defended his light heavyweight title against interim champ Mike Richman in a heated headliner at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M.

Richman had a fantastic start, stinging Hunt with a barrage of punches and combinations. Hunt was on the ropes in defensive mode before getting dropped.

Hunt returned to his feet and on the next punch he threw, he put Richman to sleep with an absolutely stunning knockout. The 40-year-old picked up his eighth straight victory.

Lorenzo Hunt instantly turns off the lights on Mike Richman after rising to his feet!#KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/EWhiTc2DOz — FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023

Austin Trout batters gritty Diego Sanchez for doctor’s stoppage win

Sanchez found success in the opening seconds making things gritty, but Trout used his superior boxing skills to pick Sanchez apart for most of the opening round, busting open the one-time UFC title challenger. More of the same took place in the second as Trout continued to simply outbox Sanchez, and used sound defense to avoid any real damage — even showboating at times.

After a good third round from Trout, he did more damage in the fourth, knocking a battered Sanchez down, but the always-durable Sanchez was able to get back to his feet. With 14 seconds left in the round, the doctors looked at the bloody face of Sanchez before stopping the fight.

John Dodson obliterates Jarod Grant for another first-round finish

John Dodson’s post-UFC career continues to flourish as he made quick work of Jarod Grant in front of his home crowd in Albuquerque.

Dodson picked up his second straight first-round finish inside the BKFC ring with a brutal knockout of Grant at 1:41 of the opening frame. “The Magician” used his hand speed early and often, and eventually dropped Grant with a combination. Grant was able to get back to his feet, but as the action was about to resume, Grant slowly began to collapse to the mat and the fight was stopped.

Jarod Grant couldn't take anymore. John Dodson gets the first round TKO.#KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/PHGoQMI6rK — FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023

In his BKFC debut, Dodson knocked out fellow UFC vet Ryan Benoit in 40 seconds at BKFC 28 this past August. Earlier in the night, Dodson’s brother Eric Dodson delivered a first-round finish of his own against Gene Perez.

Josh Watson spoils Greg Hardy’s BKFC debut with stunning knockout

Josh Watson picked up the biggest win of his career — knocking out former UFC fighter and NFL defensive standout Greg Hardy in the second round to spoil Hardy’s promotional debut.

Watson came out with a big flurry to get Hardy’s attention. As the pace slowed down, Hardy was successful landing jabs before blitzing in with a right hand. The size and reach advantage was evident for Hardy, but Watson landed a big shot that knocked Hardy into the ropes and was scored a knockdown, with Hardy likely being saved by the bell as he was in big trouble.

As the second round was set to begin, Watson had a massive cut above his left eye, but was able to continue. And it was a good thing he did, because seconds later, Watson landed a thunderous combination that floored Hardy that stopped the fight.

Greg Hardy got knocked out in his BKFC debut by Josh Watson #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/peajQTuIvZ — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 18, 2023

Jayme Henshaw gets quick finish of Charisa Sigala — who appears to suffer nasty injury

Jayme Henshaw needed only 38 seconds to get her second straight finish in the BKFC ring, blasting Charisa Sigala with big punches to get a knockdown.

As Sigala went down, she looked to snap her leg back into place and was unable to continue, forcing the stop to the contest.

An injury will not allow Charisa Sigala to get back up! #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/ZFHxod2OJp — FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023

In other main card action, past Bellator competitor Gaston Reyno picked up a first-round TKO of Daniel Vansickle, while four-fight UFC veteran Kevin Croom improved to 2-0 in his BKFC career with a 71 second finish of Chevvy Bridges in the pay-per-view opener.

Get full BKFC Knucklemania 3 results below.

Lorenzo Hunt def. Mike Richman via KO - Round 1, 1:50

Austin Trout def. Diego Sanchez via TKO (doctor stoppage) - R4, 1:44 | Live blog | Highlights

John Dodson def. Jarod Grant via KO - Round 1, 1:41

Josh Watson def. Greg Hardy Jr. via KO - Round 2, 0:19

Jayme Hinshaw def. Charisa Sigala via KO - Round 1, 0:38

Wil Santiago def. Noah Cutter via TKO (doctor stoppage) - Round 1, 2:00

Gaston Reyno def. Daniel Vansickle via TKO (doctor stoppage) - Round 1, 1:26

Joshua Moreno def. Christian Torres via TKO - Round 2, 1:02

Kevin Croom def. Chevvy Bridges via KO - Round 1, 1:11

Preliminary Card

Eric Dodson def. Gene Perez via KO - Round 1, 1:32

Nick Gonzalez def. Lardy Navarro via KO - Round 1, 0:41

Derek Perez def. Anthony Sanchez via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 50-44)