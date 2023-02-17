BKFC Knucklemania 3 live blog: Diego Sanchez vs. Austin Trout

This is the BKFC Knucklemania 3 live blog for Diego Sanchez vs. Austin Trout, the co-main event welterweight (165 pounds) fight on Friday in Albuquerque, N.M.

The co-main event combatants both make their bare-knuckle debut after success in other combat sports. Sanchez is The Ultimate Fighter 1 winner and a UFC Hall of Famer best known for his relentless ground and pound as well as durability in the octagon. Sanchez is 30-14 in MMA and making his striking-only debut, while Trout is a former WBA (regular) light middleweight champion with a 36-5-1 record in the ring.

Check out the BKFC Knucklemania 3 live blog below.

Round 1: Diego works the crowd as he walks into the arena, then does a quick run around the circular BKFC ring. Trout is next up and looks pretty relaxed as he gets grease and his mouthpiece.

Referee Dan Miragliotta squares them up, and Sanchez comes forward, taking a glancing right. He catches Trout with a straight, but takes a couple of hard hook, and then gets tagged again. They clinch up, and Sanchez tries to muscle Trout around. They break, and it’s quickly back into the clinch again. On the next break, Trout peels off with another hook and starts to work his jab. Sanchez too slow and getting caught coming in. Lateral movement for Sanchez, and Trout closes in, working the jab and body. Sanchez is cut on the nose. Another charge from Sanchez, and he lands a glancing shot, but Trout is lighting him up with combinations and superior movement.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Trout.

Round 2: Trout again working jab as Sanchez charges in. Sanchez runs into his shoulder as he charges. Sanchea ducks a shot and lets loose a few punches, which gets the crowd going but doesn’t do much to deter Trout, whose loose and light on his feet. Sanchez’s attempts to wear him down in the clinch aren’t doing it, and the southpaw Trout’s jab and lead hook are popping. Sanchez wings a bolo and whiffs, and Trout closes with an uppercut. A little showboating from Trout, and Sanchez’s digging body shot ends the second round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Trout.

Round 3: Sanchez waits for Trout to advance. Trout paws with jabs and the fires the straight left. Another charge from Sanchez that meets shoulder, but he gets in a body shot. Trout closes and pops him with a left hook, and a right hook lands as well. This is target practice for Trout, who’s ducking Sanchez’s wild hooks and working tight counters. Trout stiff-arms Sanchez to keep him at bay. Sanchez lands a jab, but he’s short on his power punches. His strategy of charging in isn’t working, but he’s still in the fight at least.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Trout.

Round 4: Already this fight has gone longer than many would have expected. Trout’s corner is telling him to work his counters off the charge, a strategy that’s been paying dividends. As Sanchez leads, he manages to sneak a body shot in. But Trout slaps him with a straight left he never sees coming, and he hits the deck for the first time. Bad cut for Sanchez after he takes the eight-count. Trout patient, pawing his jab as Sanchez tries to cover up. Sanchez lands a glancing shot on the way in but takes a few in exchange. Big combo for Trout, and Sanchez starts to move back. Trout signals to Miragliotta to check Sanchez’s mangled face - clearly, he hasn’t seen a Sanchez fight before. The doctor takes a look at the gash and calls off the action. That’s a wrap to Sanchez and Trout’s bare-knuckle debut, and Trout runs around the ring to celebrate.

Official result: Austin Trout def. Diego Sanchez via TKO (doctor stoppage) - Round 4, 1:44