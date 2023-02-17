UFC Vegas 69 preview show: Will Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield winner get title shot next?

The stakes are high in the UFC Vegas 69 main event between former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and surging flyweight prospect Erin Blanchfield. Will championship gold be on the line for whoever emerges victorious on Saturday at the UFC APEX?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and E. Casey Leydon discuss Blanchfield getting Andrade as a short-notice replacement for Taila Santos, and if a title fight will be at stake at 125 pounds for Blanchfield with a win, or for Andrade at 115 pounds if the ex-champ gets her hand raised.

Additionally, they discuss other main card matchups that stand out, Jim Miller looking to extend his all-time UFC wins record against Alexander Hernandez, fights and fighters that are flying under the radar, and more in the promotion’s first event since a memorable UFC 284 pay-per-view card.

Catch the UFC Vegas 69 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.