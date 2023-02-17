UFC Vegas 69 weigh-in results: Jessica Andrade, Erin Blanchfield on weight for potential No. 1 contender bout

Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield are set for what could be one of the most important flyweight bouts of the year.

At Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 69, which goes down Saturday at UFC APEX, Andrade and Blanchfield both successfully hit the flyweight limit, with Andrade stepping to the scale at 124 pounds and Blanchfield at 125.5 pounds.

Andrade is currently No. 2 at 125 pounds in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings (and No. 4 at strawweight), while Blanchfield sits at No. 9. The top contenders were the first two fighters to weigh in, with Blanchfield leading the pack.

See highlights of the headliners weighing in here.

And just like that, your main event is LOCKED IN @JessicaMMAPro in at 124 for #UFCVegas69!



[ Tomorrow | Main Card 7pmET on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/KJIQEuwmD6 — UFC (@ufc) February 17, 2023

First to the scales and for her first main event



[ @Blanchfield_MMA | #UFCVegas69 | Tomorrow | Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/P4XwUPk7U4 — UFC (@ufc) February 17, 2023

All 22 fighters competing Saturday successfully made weight, including penultimate bout light heavyweights Jordan Wright and Zac Pauga, light heavyweight veterans Ovince Saint Preux and Philipe Lins, and lightweight main card openers Jim Miller and Alexander Hernandez.

When Miller makes the walk to the octagon tomorrow night, it will extend his record of UFC appearances to 41.

Check out UFC Vegas 69 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Jessica Andrade (124) vs. Erin Blanchfield (125.5)

Jordan Wright (204) vs. Zac Pauga (205.5)

Josh Parisian (266) vs. Jamal Pogues (249.5)

William Knight (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)

Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Alexander Hernandez (156)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Nazim Sadykhov (155.5) vs. Evan Elder (155.5)

Lina Lansberg (135.5) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (136)

Jamall Emmers (145) vs. Khusein Askhabov (146)

Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs. Philipe Lins (203.5)

A.J. Fletcher (171) vs. Themba Gorimbo (171)

Clayton Carpenter (125) vs. Juancamilo Ronderos (125)