Heck of a Morning: Will Shavkat Rakhmonov fight for UFC title in 2023?

Shavkat Rakhmonov has been a wrecking ball his entire pro career, including his four impressive finishes inside the UFC’s octagon. If the 28-year-old can dominate Geoff Neal at UFC 285, how soon could we be talking title fights for Rakhmonov?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the potential road to a title for Rakhmonov and his fight with Neal on March 4. Additionally, listener questions include the IV rules in the UFC, scoring in MMA, Bo Nickal’s ceiling in the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev, rumored rosters for this season of The Ultimate Fighter with Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler as coaches, the stakes in the UFC Vegas 69 main event between Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield, Tatiana Suarez’s return next weekend, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

