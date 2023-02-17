Missed Fists: Fighters wrap up beautiful submissions with kneebars out of nowhere

Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day.

You may not know this about me, but I’m a sucker for a good leg lock. There’s just something about a fighter snatching the limb of their unsuspecting opponent and instantly forcing it into an awful angle that causes my eyes to pop out of my head every time. It feels like it’s something that shouldn’t work in modern MMA given the advances in grappling technique and defense across the board, which makes it extra sweet when it does.

I don’t even particularly enjoy the sight of it. In fact, it’s one of the few visuals in combat sports that consistently causes my stomach to turn. There’s a real horror movie appeal to it.

With that out of the way, join me in savoring this latest human train wreck, won’t you?

(Big thanks as always to @Barrelelapierna for their weekly lists of the best KOs and submissions, and to @Grabaka_Hitman for uploading many of the clips you see here. Give them a follow and chip in on Patreon if you can.)

An Ho vs. Enkhjargal Banzaragch

Justin Budd vs. Caleb Jensen

Demoreo Dennis vs. Trevor Wallace

You’ve got to feel for Enkhjargal Banzaragch. There he was, just trying to work an underhook against the fence when An Ho had to go and get all jiu-jitsu about it.

What an absolute incredible submission from An Ho! #LFA152 pic.twitter.com/1BMgNpqWTk — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 11, 2023

As soon as Ho snaked his leg in between Banzaragch’s legs, he immediately saw there was an opening to take this one into the danger zone. Watch him control the ankle all the way down as he sets up the kneebar. By the time Banzaragch rolled to his back, it was already over.

At 22 and 3-0, Ho is establishing himself as one of the most thrilling prospects at 125 pounds. If you’re wondering why he celebrated his first submission victory with a kick routine, you must be forgetting that he scored a ridiculous knockout of Matt Barro last July.

Also at LFA 152 (available for replay on UFC Fight Pass), Justin Budd was spinning and winning with an awesome backfist KO.

WOW. Justin Budd FLATLINES Caleb Jensen with a spinning back fist in R1. Chained it off the kick. What a a pro debut.#LFA152 pic.twitter.com/oHs6P7HjgP — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 11, 2023

Going full tornado on the regional scene usually leads to glory or calamity for the daring striker, but in this case we got a little of both as Budd completely whiffs on a kick before clanging the back of his hand across Caleb Jensen’s head. Was it a setup or a happy accident? You be the judge.

We also have to send some love to Demoreo Dennis for this ending.

Strong KO and a big man dancing after it! This is what we live for! #LFA152 pic.twitter.com/PxlOSXWZRu — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 11, 2023

Sure, the knockout itself wasn’t particularly memorable, but the heavyweight dancing afterwards definitely was.

Jake Pilla vs. Seth Basler

Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Chris Disonell

Mike Bezanson vs. John Bell

We mentioned An Ho as one to watch and that definitely goes for Combat FC’s Jake Pilla as well.

The Massachusetts native added to his already impressive highlight reel this past weekend, locking in a Von Flue choke just 30 seconds into Round 1.

Jake Pilla submits Seth Basler with an arm-triangle only 30 seconds into the fight at Combat FC 3 pic.twitter.com/KgqwcmRzmn — Will (@ChillemDafoe) February 11, 2023

Pilla, 27, is already familiar name around these parts. Last July, he put Josh Krejci away in 25 seconds with a guillotine choke and he also made headlines when he handstand kicked Matt Brady in what would turn out to be his final amateur fight.

In the main event, Charalampos Grigoriou leg kicked his way to a vacant bantamweight title win, chopping Chris Disonell down in brutal fashion.

Grigoriou got lead in them legs!#CombatFC3 pic.twitter.com/1VWLjnG4Ud — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 11, 2023

Leg kick TKO!! One of the most painful ways to do it.



That'll do it from #CombatFC3! GOOD NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/ync3bEVqQL — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 11, 2023

The official time of the stoppage was 4:01 into Round 5, so you can imagine that this was just a miserable fight for Disonell from bell to bell. It’s like, just punch me in the head next time, bro.

Also at Combat FC 3: Jorts.

Shorts of the year? #CombatFC3



Got our vote! pic.twitter.com/8VY0QUmVln — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 11, 2023

The event is available for replay on UFC Fight Pass.

Quentin Pasley vs. Jared Turcotte

Stanislov Rakov vs. Hannon Sanford

Miles Emery vs. Cody Dular

Glory Watson vs. Hilarie Rose

Shout out to the New England Fights team for giving me a Twitter heads up to let me know about some of the highlight-reel finishes from their recent show in Bangor, Maine. You want to be in Missed Fists? Just @ me!

A couple of Nick Newell-trained amateur fighters showed out with explosive finishes, as Quentin Pasley claimed a vacant light heavyweight title by punching right through Jared Turcotte, and Stanislov Rakov won via kick upside the head.

@NotoriousNewell trained Quentin Pasley secures his spot as the Northeast’s most promising 2️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ prospect with his 2nd round #KO of previously undefeated Jared Turcotte at #NEF51 pic.twitter.com/bWYP0xxTLN — NEF (@nefights) February 14, 2023

In amateur heavyweight action, Miles Emery just swung a meat hammer with all of his strength to take out Cody Dular.

Not exactly Tyson Fury with the boxing there, but it got the job done.

It wasn’t all about the amateurs though as pro strawweight Glory Watson continued to make her case for a call to the big show with this fiery slam into a choke that would make Loma Lookboonmee proud.

Watson beat recent Contender Series hopeful Hilarie Rose to win her fifth straight fight since falling short in her pro debut. Combined with her amateur experience, Watson surely has enough experience to warrant her own Contender Series look soon.

Bruno Azevedo vs. Talekh Gamidov

ONE Championship continues to run smaller shows in between their tentpole events, primarily focused on Muay Thai and kickboxing but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for the mixing of the martial arts.

Case in point, here’s Bruno Azevedo clubbing and subbing Talekh Gamidov at a One Friday Fights event in Bangkok (free replay available on YouTube).

Bruno Azevedo drops Talekh Gamidov and puts him to SLEEP #ONEFridayFights4

Live broadcast in 170+ countries

Watch Live https://t.co/YxRzXdinOw pic.twitter.com/HlJN46UaRd — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 10, 2023

Bruno Azevedo chokes out Talekh Gamidov with an arm-triangle at ONE Lumpinee 4 pic.twitter.com/p5BWRralte — Will (@ChillemDafoe) February 10, 2023

That was the best of both worlds for Azevedo, who rocked Gamidov on the feet, transitioned to a submission attack and then got the satisfaction of a knockout anyway. With a successful ONE debut under his belt, Azevedo has now won eight of his past nine fights to improve to 18-3 as a pro.

Arnaldo Moska vs. Ozias Junior

There’s slipping and countering, and then there’s what Arnaldo Moska did to Ozias Junior at a Spartacus MMA event in Sao Paulo.

Numero 6

Arnaldo Moska, Spartacus MMA. Video original: https://t.co/NgsnlKLHBP pic.twitter.com/6CK1kQ7PXy — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) February 13, 2023

You might have to run that one back a few times to fully appreciate what Moska did there. Besides punching really hard, Moska perfectly tilted his head back just enough to lure Junior in and leave him exposed to the fight-ending blow. So pretty.

Raphael Silva vs. Gui Carvalho

Jose Gurilozo vs. Victor Hugo Xavier

And while we’re in Sao Paulo, let’s take a ride from the state capital over to Monte Alto, where Standout Fighting Tournament held an event (free replay available on YouTube) that featured MMA, kickboxing, and grappling.

It’s that second sport we’re focused on here as Raphael Silva successfully defended his lightweight kickboxing title with a stunning head kick.

Dengue Silva brutally knocks out Gui Carvalho with a lead-leg high kick to the chin. SFT Xtreme kickboxing rules.#SFT39 pic.twitter.com/7WTAKWMDnF — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 12, 2023

There’s been plenty of discussion this week about how size matters in fights, but forget all the Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski chatter, THIS is an example of how much size matters. Were Silva and Gui Carvalho more evenly matched, that counter kick bruises Carvalho’s ribs; instead, it landed square on the jaw just as Carvalho lunged in for a right hand.

Lastly, I told you we got kneebars this week so you’re getting kneebars.

Kneebar out of nowhere by José Gurilozo in his pro debut at SFT 39. That was beautiful#SFT39 pic.twitter.com/EB5k0WzT4c — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 11, 2023

I don’t know what possessed Jose Gurilozo (and I use “possessed” here deliberately, there’s a good chance that a jiu-jitsu-hungry demon momentarily took over his body) to give up top control and go all out for a kneebar, but good thing he did because that looked fantastic.

This finish occurred with a little over 10 seconds remaining in the first round, so perhaps this was just timely coaching and finishing instincts from Gurilozo. That, or he’s just a bad, bad man who isn’t satisfied with taking rounds. He needs to take limbs.

