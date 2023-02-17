 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 69 weigh-in video

By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated
/ new

At the UFC Vegas 69 weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have highlights of the official weigh-ins when available.

Watch a live stream of the official weigh-ins above, courtesy of mixedmartialarts.com.

The UFC Vegas 69 weigh-ins begin at 12 p.m. ET.

In the main event, former UFC strawweight champ Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield can weigh no more than 126 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title flyweight fight.

See highlights of the headliners weighing in here.

Check out UFC Vegas 69 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Jessica Andrade (124) vs. Erin Blanchfield (125.5)

Jordan Wright (204) vs. Zac Pauga (205.5)

Josh Parisian (266) vs. Jamal Pogues (249.5)

William Knight (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)

Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Alexander Hernandez (156)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Nazim Sadykhov (155.5) vs. Evan Elder (155.5)

Lina Lansberg (135.5) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (136)

Jamall Emmers (145) vs. Khusein Askhabov (146)

Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs. Philipe Lins (203.5)

A.J. Fletcher (171) vs. Themba Gorimbo (171)

Clayton Carpenter (125) vs. Juancamilo Ronderos (125)

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting