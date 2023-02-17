UFC Vegas 69 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 69 weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have highlights of the official weigh-ins when available.

Watch a live stream of the official weigh-ins above, courtesy of mixedmartialarts.com.

The UFC Vegas 69 weigh-ins begin at 12 p.m. ET.

In the main event, former UFC strawweight champ Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield can weigh no more than 126 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title flyweight fight.

And just like that, your main event is LOCKED IN @JessicaMMAPro in at 124 for #UFCVegas69!



[ Tomorrow | Main Card 7pmET on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/KJIQEuwmD6 — UFC (@ufc) February 17, 2023

First to the scales and for her first main event



[ @Blanchfield_MMA | #UFCVegas69 | Tomorrow | Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/P4XwUPk7U4 — UFC (@ufc) February 17, 2023

Check out UFC Vegas 69 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Jessica Andrade (124) vs. Erin Blanchfield (125.5)

Jordan Wright (204) vs. Zac Pauga (205.5)

Josh Parisian (266) vs. Jamal Pogues (249.5)

William Knight (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)

Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Alexander Hernandez (156)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Nazim Sadykhov (155.5) vs. Evan Elder (155.5)

Lina Lansberg (135.5) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (136)

Jamall Emmers (145) vs. Khusein Askhabov (146)

Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs. Philipe Lins (203.5)

A.J. Fletcher (171) vs. Themba Gorimbo (171)

Clayton Carpenter (125) vs. Juancamilo Ronderos (125)