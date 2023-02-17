Morning Report: Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones’ commentary comments: ‘I don’t need permission to call someone’s fight’

Daniel Cormier will be on the call for his old rival Jon Jones’ big comeback fight.
Jones returns to action for the first time in three years at UFC 285 opposite Ciryl Gane on March 4. In doing so, Jones moves up in weight to try and replicate Cormier’s success as a dual-division champion, fighting for vacant heavyweight gold.
With Cormier now retired from competition, he’s become a mainstay as a commentator for UFC PPV events. “DC” didn’t make the trip to Perth, Australia for the most recent PPV, but he’ll be back in his usual color commentary role for UFC 285 in Las Vegas, and he recently received Jones’ blessing via a tweet earlier this week.
“You guys know how I feel about Jones and how we have felt about each other in the past,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “But it leads me to this question: How do I take this? This particular tweet, which at times feels like a compliment, but also could be interpreted as a bit of a dig — considering at times, people call me biased in my commentary and all this other stuff. First, just for the record, I don’t really need permission to call someone’s fight.”
Jones gave Cormier props for his skills on the microphone in the tweet, welcoming the call from his old rival, and trusting that there won’t be any bias. Despite Jones’ comments, it’s not the first time Cormier has called one of "Bones'" returns.
UFC 197 in April 2016 saw Cormier continuing to get his feet wet as a commentator. Meanwhile, Jones got back in the octagon for the first time since being stripped of his title because of a hit-and-run incident involving a pregnant woman. Jones was originally supposed to have his rematch with Cormier on the night, but injury prevented Cormier from going through with things. Instead, Jones went on to defeat Ovince Saint Preux via a unanimous decision, becoming the new interim light heavyweight titleholder.
“I’ll be honest with you, it’s kind of nice hearing a fighter acknowledge, that even with our history, he believes that I can do him justice and do the job fairly — because I’ve done it before,” Cormier said. “It seems now that Jones is maturing. He seems to be taking a much different approach to the build to the fight and how he’s approaching everything. But it feels nice for him to acknowledge, ‘I think this guy could do me justice.’
“Yes, it is nice to hear him go, ‘Hey man, I believe Daniel Cormier can do the job.’ But I’m a professional. I have to be able to do the job. I don’t know that Jon Jones and I sit for an interview. I don’t know if we sit for a fighter meeting. I don’t know. I can’t answer those questions for you just yet, because I don’t know.”
TOP STORIES
Predictions. Alex Pereira expects Jon Jones to ‘dominate’ at heavyweight, calls Francis Ngannou boxing Tyson Fury ‘suicide’
Speculation. Eugene Bareman unsure of Islam Makhachev IV accusations at UFC 284, but ‘something’s going on’ with that team
Surprise. Jon Anik recalls Makhachev vs. Volkanovski aftermath: ‘First time I’ve ever been hit with a burger and fries on the back’
Controversy. Matt Brown addresses IV use by fighters after Dan Hooker accuses Islam Makhachev of cheating
Rankings. Islam Makhachev reacts to Alexander Volkanovski remaining No. 1 on UFC pound-for-pound list: ‘I never expected justice’
VIDEO STEW
Between the Links.
Jim Miller’s historic career.
UFC 284 Slo-mo.
Next level.
Best of UFC Fight Pass in January.
Free fight.
Bellator 290 in focus.
Challenger Series.
Mac is officially back.
LISTEN UP
Heck of a Morning. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses what the expectations are for Jon Jones when he returns at UFC 285.
SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE
Steamrollin’.
+ + = ❤️ pic.twitter.com/an6lsD75UO— Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) February 16, 2023
Lol, oh, GC.
me looking at the fights on this weekends UFC card pic.twitter.com/ZtcSlCsfIU— Conner Burks (@connerburks) February 16, 2023
Flexin’.
Diego Sanchez (165) vs. Austin Trout (165.4)#KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/To1PAE3dJG— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 17, 2023
We’ve seen Logan Paul in RIZIN gloves so take it with a grain of salt, people...
Takeru sparring with ONE Championship gloves at Boxing Works in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/wxgOyRgoxN— Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) February 17, 2023
One down.
Day one of #tuf31 in the books…couldn’t have gone better. #teamchandler is right where we need to be.— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 17, 2023
Respect.
Jim Miller’s resume— MMA mania (@mmamania) February 16, 2023
Charles Oliveira x2
Donald Cerrone x2
Nate Diaz
Dustin Poirier
Benson Henderson
Anthony Pettis
Dan Hooker
Beneil Dariush
Michael Chiesa
Joe Lauzon x2
Takanori Gomi
Clay Guida
Gray Maynard
Thiago Alves
Diego Sanchez
Yancy Medeiros
Gleison Tibau
Melvin Guillard
We’ve fought 8 guys in common. Since the beginning of my Ufc career I always thought I would fight Jim Miller. Respect to the legend ♂️— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) February 17, 2023
Break it down.
Jordan Leavitt broke down his last regional fight before his DW Contender Series appearance using Airr— Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) February 16, 2023
Enjoy pic.twitter.com/Y20RHJ9mIO
He can’t be stopped.
Secret Juice is real … or is it?#secretjuice #secretjuicemtfk pic.twitter.com/fGwUbr7JX6— Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 16, 2023
Interesting...
I asked Tyron Woodley who his dream fight would be and his response was very, very intriguing pic.twitter.com/wo2E4OUnOr— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 17, 2023
Wine.
At an extremely beautiful vineyard here in Adelaide. pic.twitter.com/dFImRpxOt4— michael (@bisping) February 17, 2023
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS
Joe Solecki (12-3) vs. Carl Deaton III (17-5, 2 NC); UFC Vegas 70, Feb. 25
Movlid Khaybulaev (19-0-1, 1 NC) vs. Ryoji Kudo (11-4-1); 2023 PFL 1, April 1
Chris Wade (22-8) vs. Bubba Jenkins (19-6); 2023 PFL 1, April 1
Omari Akhmedov (24-8-1) vs. Will Fleury (11-3); 2023 PFL 1, April 1
Marthin Hamlet (10-4) vs. Mohammad Fakhreddine (15-4); 2023 PFL 1, April 1
Joshua Silveria (9-1) vs. Sam Kei (8-6); 2023 PFL 1, April 1
Alejandro Flores (21-4) vs. Daniel Torres (14-5); 2023 PFL 1, April 1
FINAL THOUGHTS
I don’t recall Cormier being a problem during the “OSP” fight. That one wasn’t very competitive, though. For his sake, he better hope it’s not a close decision between Jones and Gane.
Thanks for reading and Happy Friday, gang!
EXIT POLL
Poll
Should the UFC allow Cormier to commentate Jones’ fights?
-
85%
Yes
-
14%
No
If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.
Loading comments...