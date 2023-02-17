BKFC Knucklemania 3 Results: Hunt vs. Richman

MMA Fighting has BKFC Knucklemania 3 results for the Hunt vs. Richman event on Friday night and live BKFC Knucklemania Twitter updates.
In the main event, light heavyweight champ Lorenzo Hunt defends his belt against MMA vet Mike Richman.
The co-main event features UFC Hall of Famer Diego Sanchez in his bare-knuckle debut against former boxing champ Austin Trout.
Check out the BKFC Knucklemania 3 results below.
Main Card (9:00 p.m. ET on FITE TV)
Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman - FOR THE LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE
Diego Sanchez vs. Austin Trout
John Dodson vs. Jarod Grant
Greg Hardy Jr. vs. Josh Watson
Jayme Hinshaw vs. Charisa Sigala
Wil Santiago vs. Noah Cutter
Gaston Reyno vs. Daniel Vansickle
Joshua Moreno vs. Christian Torres
Chevvy Bridges vs. Kevin Croom
Preliminary Card (YouTube at 8:00 p.m. ET)
Eric Dodson vs. Gene Perez
Nick Gonzalez vs. Lardy Navarro
Anthony Sanchez vs. Derek Perez
Loading comments...