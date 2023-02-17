BKFC Knucklemania 3 Results: Hunt vs. Richman

MMA Fighting has BKFC Knucklemania 3 results for the Hunt vs. Richman event on Friday night and live BKFC Knucklemania Twitter updates.

In the main event, light heavyweight champ Lorenzo Hunt defends his belt against MMA vet Mike Richman.

The co-main event features UFC Hall of Famer Diego Sanchez in his bare-knuckle debut against former boxing champ Austin Trout.

Check out the BKFC Knucklemania 3 results below.

Main Card (9:00 p.m. ET on FITE TV)

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman - FOR THE LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE

Diego Sanchez vs. Austin Trout

John Dodson vs. Jarod Grant

Greg Hardy Jr. vs. Josh Watson

Jayme Hinshaw vs. Charisa Sigala

Wil Santiago vs. Noah Cutter

Gaston Reyno vs. Daniel Vansickle

Joshua Moreno vs. Christian Torres

Chevvy Bridges vs. Kevin Croom

Preliminary Card (YouTube at 8:00 p.m. ET)

Eric Dodson vs. Gene Perez

Nick Gonzalez vs. Lardy Navarro

Anthony Sanchez vs. Derek Perez