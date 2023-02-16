James Gallagher vs. Leandro Higo scrapped from Bellator 292 in March

James Gallagher’s return to the cage will once again need to wait until a later date.

The Irish bantamweight has been pulled from his upcoming fight against Leandro Higo and the bout has been scrapped from the Bellator 292 card scheduled on March 10.

Bellator officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting following an initial report from Severe MMA.

It’s the second time in the past year that Gallagher has been unable to compete after also withdrawing from a scheduled matchup against Brett Johns in September 2022.

Gallagher’s last appearance in Bellator came against Patchy Mix in 2021 when he suffered a third-round submission loss, which dropped his record with the promotion to 8-2 overall.

There is no word yet on how long Gallagher will be sidelind or if Bellator will eventually attempt to rebook the fight with Higo down the road.

Bellator 292 is headlined by the start of promotion’s lightweight grand prix, with reigning champion Usman Nurmagomedov clashing with ex-UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson. The card also serves as the return of Michael Page against Goiti Yamauchi.