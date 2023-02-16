UFC releases Carlos Mota a day after 2-year doping suspension

Brazilian flyweight Carlos Mota was cut by the UFC a day after the Nevada Athletic Commission handed him a two-year suspension following a positive test for a banned substance, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting.

The former LFA 125-pound titleholder lost his short-notice octagon debut to Cody Durden via unanimous decision in October 2022. His post-fight test came back positive for meldonium, an anti-ischemic drug classified among metabolic modulators.

Mota is suspended until Oct. 29, 2024, and was also fined $2,400 fine. The Brazilian fighter will also have to pay $448.25 for prosecutor’s fees.

Prior to the news of Mota’s release, Cody Durden reacted to the news of his two-year suspension on social media, calling it a “harsh” call by the Nevada commission.

“How did they come up with two years?” Durden wrote. “That’s harsh. Give the man some slack. One year would suffice IMO.”