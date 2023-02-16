Heck of a Morning: What are the expectations for Jon Jones when he returns at UFC 285?

Jon Jones will return to the octagon, in a brand new division, when he fights Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4. With over three years removed from his most recent fight, what are the expectations for the man many consider to be the greatest fighter of all-time?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses Jones’ upcoming return, his appeal to the MMA audience, and stating he wants to bury the hatchet with longtime rival Daniel Cormier. Additionally, listener questions include the fallout of Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284, if the UFC should run it right back, the IV rules that have been in play since 2019, Bo Nickal’s future ahead of his octagon debut at UFC 285 against Jamie Pickett, low-key fights on the books that aren’t getting enough attention, and more.

