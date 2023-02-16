Between the Links: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 284 fallout, Andrade vs. Blanchfield

This past Saturday night, Islam Makhachev defeated Alexander Volkanovski in one of the most fascinating fights in recent memory at UFC 284, but it has also become one of the most divisive fights in its aftermath.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss the fallout of Makhachev’s first UFC lightweight title defense against the featherweight champion, the stocks of both fighters heading out of the champ vs. champ fight, and other narratives associated with it. Additionally, topics include Yair Rodriguez’s impressive performance against Josh Emmett to capture the interim featherweight title, how he matches up with Volkanovski, if that fight will be next, the best of the rest from UFC 284, this weekend in combat sports with UFC Vegas 69 headlined by Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield, BKFC’s KnuckleMania event, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the highly anticipated matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Morning Kombat’s Luke Thomas.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.