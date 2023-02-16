‘Trocação Franca,’ a Portuguese-language podcast by Guilherme Cruz: Episode archives

Dozens of Brazilian fighters make their way to major MMA promotions every year looking for big checks, a better life for their families, and golden championship belts. But not every athlete has the ability to speak English to connect with the international audience.

For nearly a decade, Brazilian journalist Guilherme Cruz has been MMA Fighting’s man on the ground in Brazil to help build that bridge and share emotional stories, fiery rivalries and much, much more — and now he’s doing the same with the podcast Trocação Franca.

Every week, Cruz welcomes Brazilian MMA champions and prospects for exclusive interviews, plus the best MMA reporters and specialists to discuss everything that’s going on in the MMA scene.

If you love MMA and understand Portuguese, you simply can’t miss Trocação Franca. And if you don’t, it’s all good — Cruz always delivers stories in English, too.