Mike Perry, Chad Mendes and Ben Rothwell return at April 29 BKFC event in Denver

Mike Perry, Chad Mendes and Ben Rothwell will return to action at a BKFC card planned for April 29 in Denver.

The card also serves as the landing spot for a BKFC women’s flyweight title fight as Christine Ferea takes on Bec Rawlings.

BKFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

As of now, Perry, Mendes and Rothwell await final confirmations on opponents, but their bouts are expected to be announced in the near feature.

Perry previously teased his return in April with the promotion promising him a notable opponent after his last win came against Bellator contender Michael “Venom” Page.

“They said that I would be back as main event in April, and they haven’t released the opponent yet. They said it’s going to be a big name,” Perry told MMA Fighting.

“That’s the thing about me. They can just be like, ‘Mike’s going to fight in April, we’re going to set it down in stone and when we find out who it’s going to be, we’re going to call him up and he’s going to come out.’ I’m easy. I just want to scrap it out.”

Meanwhile, Mendes makes his second appearance in the BKFC ring after inking a contract to compete in bare-knuckle following the end of his MMA career. While he remains on the UFC roster even in retirement, the promotion gave him permission to fight bare-knuckle.

In his first fight, Mendes picked up a fourth-round TKO over Joshuah “Famez” Alvarez in February 2022. Now, he’ll make his return just over one year later as he seeks to continue making waves in his new home at BKFC.

As for Rothwell, he also made a successful debut in BKFC after scoring a devastating 19-second knockout over Bobo O’Bannon this past October. Rothwell signed with BKFC after securing his own release from the UFC following an 11-plus year career with the organization.

More fights will be added to the card in the coming days along with the opponents for Perry, Mendes and Rothwell.