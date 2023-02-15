UFC 285 poster released

The UFC has released the official event poster for UFC 285, and Jon Jones’ heavyweight debut looms large.

After three years on the sidelines, Jones returns to the octagon with the aim of adding another UFC title to his collection. Following the exit of heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou, “Bones” fights for the vacant heavyweight title against former interim champ Ciryl Gane.

UFC 285 takes place March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Here is the UFC 285 poster.

Jones relinquished the light heavyweight title he thrice held in anticipation of a move to heavyweight. Ngannou originally was his expected opponent, but both fighters clashed with the UFC behind the scenes over pay and contract demands.

Gane is coming into the fight after a knockout win over Tai Tuivasa, which put him back on the right foot after a loss to Ngannou for the heavyweight belt at UFC 270.

In the co-main event of UFC 285, flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko defends against Alexa Grasso.

Here is the full UFC 285 fight card.

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Jalin Turner vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Song Kenan

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Da’mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics