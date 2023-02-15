Power Slap competitor Jon Kennedy receives 9-month suspension after testing positive for cocaine

Power Slap competitor Jon Kennedy now holds the dubious honor of becoming the first person suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission after returning a positive drug test following a competition.

Kennedy was officially suspended for 9 months by the commission after testing positive for cocaine following a slap-fighting competition held on Nov. 30, 2022. Cocaine is classified as a substance of abuse by the World Anti-Doping Agency and is banned in competition for all athletes.

As a result of his suspension, Kennedy will not be allowed to compete again until at least Aug. 30, 2023.

Kennedy will also have to pay a $150 fine along with $326 in prosecution fees.

The competition was pre-taped but Kennedy’s most recent appearance with Power Slap aired in February with him suffering a TKO loss to John Davis. Overall, Kennedy, whose nickname is “Slap Daddy,” boasts a 2-2 record according to the Power Slap website.

Prior to joining Power Slap, Kennedy fought in MMA where he compiled a 10-38 record while primarily competing in regional promotions like North Iowa Fights and Victory FC.

During the hearing, the Nevada Athletic Commission also approved minor rules changes for Power Slap as the promotion moves towards a live events being held in March at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

“It seems like there’s a market for this, whether you like it or not,” Nevada Athletic Commission chairman Anthony Marnell said during the meeting. “It is unarmed combat so it fits the definition but it seems to me, it needs some further regulation.”

Power Slap, which was founded and launched by UFC president Dana White, currently airs on TBS on Wednesday nights following AEW Dynamite.