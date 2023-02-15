UFC flyweight Carlos Mota suspended 2 years after testing positive for banned substance in debut fight

UFC flyweight Carlos Mota has been suspended for two years after he tested positive for a banned substance following his octagon debut this past October.

On Wednesday, the Nevada Athletic Commission handed down the suspension after Mota tested positive for meldonium — an anti-ischemic drug classified among metabolic modulators — following his bout at UFC Vegas 63 this past October. Meldonium is banned at all times for athletes in or out of competition.

As a result of the positive drug test, Mota received the two-year suspension and he won’t be eligible to compete again until Oct. 29, 2024.

He also received a $2,400 fine as well as an additional $448.25 fine to pay for prosecutor’s fees.

The suspension comes after Mota signed with the UFC after briefly serving as the flyweight champion in LFA. He ultimately lost a unanimous decision to Cody Durden in his debut and the result will stay the same in the aftermath of his positive drug test and suspension.

Mota, 27, accepted the fight with Durden on just four days’ notice but now he’ll have to wait until at least 2024 before he’ll be allowed to compete again in the wake of his suspension.