Jorge Masvidal’s trial date pushed back to May for alleged assault on Colby Covington, attorney hopeful for resolution

Jorge Masvidal’s trial date has been pushed back again following an alleged assault on former friend and recent opponent Colby Covington.

On Wednesday, a hearing took place at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse and the case was continued. A pre-trial date is set for May 10, with the trial now expected to begin on May 22. The two-time title challenger is accused of assaulting Covington in March 2022 outside a restaurant in Miami Beach, Fla., where he was later arrested and hit with multiple felony charges including aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

During the hearing, Masvidal’s defense attorney Saam Zangeneh was hopeful that the case could be resolved by the end of March, and that a trial would not be necessary.

Masvidal is currently scheduled to face Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of UFC 287, which takes place April 8 in Miami. It will be the first fight on the books for “Gamebred” since the alleged incident, while a return to the octagon for Covington remains a mystery.

Masvidal, who has previously pled not guilty on all charges and was ordered to stay at least 25 feet away from Covington at all times, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the aggravated battery charge in Florida.