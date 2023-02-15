No Bets Barred: Can Jessica Andrade stop the Erin Blanchfield express on short notice at UFC Vegas 69?

Coming off of the sensational UFC 284 pay-per-view event in Perth, Australia, the worldwide leader in MMA is following that massive event with ... well, it’s a card.

On Saturday, one of the baddest women on the planet, Jessica Andrade, steps in on one-week notice to face the hottest prospect in the flyweight division, Erin Blanchfield, and while the rest of the card doesn’t live up to the lofty main event, it’s still a UFC card, which means the No Bets Barred boys are going to be laying some bets down.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick things off by talking about their tough weekends at UFC 284 before diving into the main event of UFC Vegas 69. Can Blanchfield cement herself as the next flyweight title contender or will Andrade continue to destroy all in her path? The boys have some thoughts; plus, Flyweight Unders simply cannot lose, and Conner unveils a new mythical fighter with a +1100 price tag attached to him this weekend.

Tune in for Episode 35 of No Bets Barred.

