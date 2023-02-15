Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk set for April 29 UFC event

Rising middleweights Caio Borralho and Michal Oleksiejczuk will meet at UFC’s upcoming Fight Night card on April 29, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting.

The promotion has yet to officially announce the main event attraction and location for the event.

Borralho (13-1) returns after a flawless run year in 2022, winning three in a row inside the octagon over Makhmud Muradov, Armen Petrosyan and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev to be named by MMA Fighting the fifth-best Rookie of the Year.

Oleksiejczuk (18-5, 1 no contest) is looking for his third straight victory following first-round stoppages over Sam Alvey and Cody Brundage in 2022. Oleksiejczuk has only lost three of 10 UFC bouts since 2017, defeating the likes of Modestas Bukauskas and Gian Villante.