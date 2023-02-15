Bellator returns to Hawaii with doubleheader, Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix and Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett title fights

Bellator MMA returns to Hawaii with a doubleheader in April and brings two championship fights with it.

Promotional officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Wednesday that Bellator 294 and Bellator 295 will take place April 21 and 22 at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, which was first reported by local news outlet KHON2.

Headlining Bellator 294 is a flyweight title fight between Liz Carmouche and DeAnna Bennett. Carmouche is 5-0 since signing with Bellator, which includes a submission win over Bennett, and capturing the 125-pound title with a fourth-round TKO win over Juliana Velasquez at the promotion’s most recent trip to Hawaii at Bellator 278 this past April. Carmouche went on to finish Velasquez again in the rematch at Bellator 289 in December.

Bennett has won three straight since her loss to Carmouche at Bellator 246 in September 2020, earning a pair of decision wins over Justine Kish, as well as a unanimous nod against Alejandra Lara.

Other main card bouts for Bellator 294 revealed by the promotion include a heavyweight contest between Timothy Johnson and Said Sowma, along with UFC veteran Sara McMann making her promotional debut in a featherweight tilt against Arlene Blencowe.

The Bellator bantamweight grand prix finale headlines Bellator 285 the next night as interim champion Raufeon Stots defends against fellow finalist Patchy Mix for the $1 million prize and the right to challenge Sergio Pettis for the undisputed title. Stots earned his spot in the finals with a title-earning finish of Juan Archuleta at Bellator 279 this past April and a split decision win over Danny Sabatello in December at Bellator 289.

Mix has won four straight with three finishes, including a unanimous decision win over former champ Kyoji Horiguchi, and a second-round submission win of Magomed Magomedov to earn his spot in the finale.

In the co-main event of Bellator 295, former flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane fights in front of her home crowd against Kana Watanabe.

Other fights announced for the second half of the doubleheader include Davion Franklin vs. Kasim Aras at heavyweight, Yancy Medeiros facing Charlie Leary, Bobby King vs. Aalon Cruz, and undefeated fighter Sumiko Inaba facing one-time flyweight title challenger Veta Arteaga.

Check out the updated Bellator 294 and Bellator 295 lineups below.

Bellator 294 Main Card, April 21 at 10 p.m. ET, Showtime

Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett - flyweight title fight

Tim Johnson vs. Said Sowma

Arlene Blencowe vs. Sara McMann

Bellator 295 Main Card, April 22 at 10 p.m. ET, Showtime

Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix - grand prix finale for interim bantamweight title

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kana Watanabe

Preliminary Card, 7 p.m. ET, MMA Fighting

Davion Franklin vs. Kasim Aras

Yancy Medeiros vs. Charlie Leary

Bobby King vs. Aalon Cruz

Keoni Diggs vs. Weber Almeida

Kai Kamaka III vs. Adli Edwards

Sumiko Inaba vs. Veta Arteaga