The MMA Hour with Bo Nickal, Eugene Bareman, Jack Della Maddalena, and Modestas Bukauskas

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1:05 p.m. ET: Bo Nickal returns to preview his March 4 debut against Jamie Pickett at UFC 285.

1:30 p.m.: I answer all your questions in another round of On The Nose.

2:45 p.m.: UFC light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas reflects on his roller-coaster road back to the octagon and his massive win over Tyson Pedro at UFC 284.

3:15 p.m.: City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman stops by to discuss Alexander Volkanovski’s latest bout, Israel Adesanya’s upcoming rematch against Alex Pereira, and more.

3:45 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals make our best bets for the combat sports weekend.

4 p.m.: Jack Della Maddalena looks back on his highlight-reel win over Randy Brown at UFC 284 and his rapid ascent up the UFC welterweight ranks.

