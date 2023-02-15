Morning Report: Islam Makhachev reacts to Alexander Volkanovski remaining No. 1 on UFC pound-for-pound list: ‘I never expected justice’

Islam Makhachev isn’t surprised that he’s still No. 2 on the UFC’s official pound-for-pound rankings.

The near-flawless Dagestani went into enemy territory this past weekend at UFC 284 for one of those most difficult first title defenses a new MMA champion has ever been tasked with. Makhachev’s crowning moment over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in Oct. 2022 was enough for the rankings panelist of the UFC’s official rankings to place him at No. 2 pound-for-pound. The only man ahead of him was none other than Volkanovski.

Despite defeating the Australian via a hard-fought unanimous decision, the latest rankings update saw Makhachev staying put behind his fellow champion.

“The road home is always good, no matter how long you fly,” Makhachev told Russian media upon arrival back in Dagestan (h/t Nurmagomedov MMA School and Za.Khabiba). “About the rankings, I never expected justice and still don’t because we saw on the example of our other fighters, [Magomed] Ankalaev, Petr Yan, saw the attitude towards us always.

“The main thing, I flew 13,000 kilometers there, defeated their champion. They raised my hand and with a raised head, confidently with a belt flew home.”

In the cases of Ankalaev and Yan specifically, they differ from Makhachev in the sense that the judges didn’t end up scoring their bouts in their favor. For Ankalaev, the top light heavyweight contender fought to a split draw against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282 in December whereas Yan fell short via a split decision against Sean O’Malley at UFC 280.

After achieving lightweight titleholder status, Makhachev’s next matchup was already in mind as he immediately called for featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in “The Great’s” backyard of Australia. Now that it’s out of the way, the potential is there for a rematch, considering all the noise generated surrounding the result.

FINAL THOUGHTS

It’s just so funny how the lack of a P4P swap completely defeats all the promotional build-up that centered around that for the fight.

Thanks for reading!

