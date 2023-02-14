Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner set for UFC 285 following withdrawal of Dan Hooker

Jalin Turner is getting a higher-ranked opponent than initially expected at UFC 285.

Following the injury withdrawal of Turner’s original opponent Dan Hooker, the lightweight standout is now slated to meet Mateusz Gamrot at the March 4 event. MMA Fighting confirmed the news Tuesday following an initial report by Fansided’s Amy Kaplan.

Turner (13-5) is MMA Fighting’s No. 12 ranked lightweight in the world. The 27-year-old up-and-comer has won five straight UFC bouts, all by first- or second-round stoppages. He needed just 45 seconds to submit Brad Riddell with a guillotine choke in his most recent outing this past July. Turner has sidelined ever since due to a torn tricep.

With Gamrot (21-2, 1 NC), he meets a ferocious contender who is currently MMA Fighting’s No. 8 ranked lightweight in the world. The 32-year-old was on the brink of title contention before losing a decision to Beneil Dariush in a spirited affair at UFC 280.

Prior to that, Gamrot racked up four consecutive UFC wins over the likes of Arman Tsarukyan, Diego Ferreira, Jeremy Stephens, and Scott Holtzman.

UFC 285 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The card is headlined by two title fights: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight crown, and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso for Shevchenko’s long-held flyweight belt.

Mike Heck and Damon Martin contributed to this report.