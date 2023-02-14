‘DAMN! They Were Good’ with Jed Meshew: Episode archives

DAMN! They Were Good is an MMA Fighting podcast dedicated to celebrating the careers of the most exciting and influential fighters in MMA history. Whether it’s an all-time great like Fedor Emelianenko, or an under-appreciated legend like Melvin Manhoef, DAMN is here to give our favorite fighters their flowers.

Every episode, host Jed Meshew is joined by a panel of MMA luminaries to remember some of our favorite fighters of all-time and to discuss the ins and outs of their careers. The panel will talk about their favorite fights, the worst performances, and everything in between, including personal anecdotes and obscure stories, all while discussing what made these fighters so great to begin with.

If you are a new MMA fan interested in hearing about legends that were before your time, or simply an old hardcore fan looking to relive the good old days, DAMN is the podcast for you.