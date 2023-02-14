Bellator 293 lineup finalized with slew of undefeated prospects, including Maria Henderson

Bellator 293’s lineup has been finalized with the inclusion of bouts featuring talented up and comers.

Promotional officials revealed the updated lineup for the March 31 event, which takes place at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif. Included on the card will be the return to action for Joey Davis (8-0) as he faces Jeff Creighton (6-2-1) in his first fight since defeating Bobby Lee at Bellator 253 in November 2020.

Maria Henderson (1-0), the wife of former UFC champ and competitor in the upcoming Bellator lightweight grand prix Benson Henderson, returns to the Bellator cage for her first promotional bout as a pro fighter as she’ll face MacKenzie Stiller. Also added to the card is Lance Gibson Jr. (7-0) facing Vladimir Tokov (8-2), Sullivan Cauley (5-0) taking on Luke Trainer (6-1), Lucas Brennan (7-0) vs. Josh San Diego (9-4), Randi Field (3-1) vs. Ashley Cummins (7-6), former Invicta champ Pam Sorenson (9-5) vs. Sara Collins (3-0), and Christian Edwards (5-2) vs. Rakim Cleveland (22-15-1, 1 NC).

Bellator officials also revealed that the previous announced bout between Jay Jay Wilson and Mandel Nallo is off due to an injury.

Bellator 293 will be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Marcelo Golm and Daniel James.

Check out the full Bellator 293 lineup below.

Main Card (Showtime at 10 p.m. ET)

Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James

Cat Zingano vs. Leah McCourt

John Salter vs. Aaron Jeffrey

Jaleel Willis vs. Rustam Khabilov

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 7 p.m. ET)

Sullivan Cauley vs. Luke Trainer

Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo

Joey Davis vs. Jeff Creighton

Lucas Brennan vs. Josh San Diego

Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Vladimir Tokov

Pam Sorenson vs. Sara Collins

Christian Edwards vs. Rakim Cleveland

Mike Hamel vs. Nick Browne

Randi Field vs. Ashley Cummins

Bryce Meredith vs. Brandon Carrillo

Maria Henderson vs. MacKenzie Stiller

Khonry Gracie vs. David Pacheco