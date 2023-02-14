Heck of a Morning: Should Alexander Volkanovski get immediate rematch vs. Islam Makhachev after UFC 284?

After an absolute classic between still UFC lightweight champ Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 284, Volkanovski wants to run it right back. With the performance “The Great” had in defeat, should he get an immediate rematch, or should both champions move on to their respective divisions?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the memorable UFC 284 main event, the results of the fight after watching it for a second time, and whether or not an immediate rematch is in play for Volkanovski against Makhachev. Additionally, listener topics include Dan Hooker’s accusations of IV use from Makhachev, Jack Della Maddalena’s impressive performance and what should be next for him after finishing Randy Brown this past Saturday, Erin Blanchfield now facing Jessica Andrade this Saturday in the headliner of UFC Vegas 69, Yair Rodriguez’s big win against Josh Emmett to capture the interim featherweight title, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

