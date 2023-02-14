UAE Warriors champion Bruno Machado gets new opponent for title defense in Abu Dhabi

UFC Warriors lightweight champion Bruno Machado has a new opponent for his upcoming title defense in Abu Dhabi as Yun Jae Jung replaces Martun Mezhlumyan on Feb. 25, MMA Fighting has learned. Mezhlumyan withdrew due to illness.

UAE Warriors 36 will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The co-main event will see 2019 PFL champion Emiliano Sordi trying to snap a four-fight winless skid, making his promotional debut against Asylzhan Bakhytzhanuly.

Machado (15-9) is set to make his return to the cages after going the distance with former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a boxing exhibition in Dubai this past May. The 155-pounder is on a six-fight winning streak in MMA with five stoppages.

Jung (8-2-1) makes his promotional debut after claiming the Double G welterweight crown in his native Seoul, South Korea, in May 2022. Jung score half his wins by way of submission, including three rear-naked choke finishes.