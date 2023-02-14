Has an injustice been inflicted upon the MMA world?

With UFC 284 in the books, the Rankings Show returns to sort through the wreckage left behind by Alexander Volkanovski’s loss to Islam Makhachev. Co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee are joined by Jed Meshew and Damon Martin to discuss the uproar over Volkanovski losing his No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking and debate the fallout from a matchup that was supposed to determine the best fighter in the world. Was Makhachev’s performance worthy of the rewards it has reaped? Or has Volkanovski been robbed of what should still rightfully be his?

That panel hits those topics plus the debut of two new welterweights in the top 15, Johnny Eblen’s place in the middleweight landscape, and more. Then, we bust out our receipts to see who won last year’s predictions competition and turn the page anew to predict the three biggest risers and fallers of 2023.

