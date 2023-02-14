Morning Report: Islam Makhachev manager denies ‘loser’ Dan Hooker’s UFC 284 IV use claims: ‘This is completely BS’

UFC 284 has come and gone, but the debates and conspiracy theories rage on.

The UFC returned to Perth, Australia this past weekend with one of the biggest fights they could have made to start 2023’s early campaign. It was the featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski’s return to the lightweight division in an attempt to dethrone recently crowned titleholder, Islam Makhachev.

“The Great” fought valiantly, doing enough to earn the victory in the eyes of many within the community. Unfortunately for Volkanovski, the three judges on the night all agreed that Makhachev was the winner with two 48-47 scorecards and a lone 49-46. Since then, Volkanovski’s teammate and former opponent of Makhachev’s, Dan Hooker, made the bold accusation that Makhachev illegally used an IV to rehydrate for the title fight.

Makhachev’s co-manager Rizvan Magomedov told MMA Junkie in response to the claims, “We all know this is completely B.S. The guy is a loser. He’s salty and just looking for attention, and that’s it.”

USADA bans IV usage via infusions and or injection, allowing exception only for athletes that received an IV “in the course of hospital admissions, surgical procedures or clinical investigations.”

Hooker has never been one to establish any bad blood relationship with any of his fellow fighters. Makhachev defeated “The Hangman” in Oct. 2021 via a first-round kimura submission.

“Dumb c*** thinks he can fly to Australia hire a nurse to give him an I.V and we won’t find out. Cheating dog,” Hooker said in a series of tweets.

“USADA doing f*** all. Prove me wrong. Bet cha can’t. He doesn’t cheat, he doesn’t win. Islam is a cheat.”

Despite remaining the featherweight champion after his first promotional defeat, Volkanovski is hopeful that he gets a rematch with Makhachev sooner rather than later. The champion felt there were minimal differences in each’s sizes and even took a dig with the I.V. comments when speaking on the matter with Ariel Helwani on Monday.

“I think I was 170 [pounds] or just under,” Volkanovski said on The MMA Hour. “178 to 180 I think he would have been. I’ve heard he gets up to like 180. You fill up pretty quick on the IV’s and stuff like that.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Where is everyone?

Where you are ? https://t.co/0sMeCRy1Eo — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) February 13, 2023

Possible.

I think UFC is hoping I retire from old age before they give me a title shot lol — Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush) February 13, 2023

Squad.

A legendary night.

All the Legends showed up for Fedor’s final fight!



Don’t miss my newest @OnlyFans video Blog where I take you cage side for the historic @BellatorMMA event on CBS

https://t.co/78MLZG8O0P pic.twitter.com/QqcbbjzPeq — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) February 13, 2023

Signings.

15-2 Uzbek flyweight Ramazan Temurov signs with RIZIN, hoping to debut on May 6. #RIZIN pic.twitter.com/E8UFPvsdox — Chris Presnell (@mmaecosystem) February 13, 2023

I signed the BELLATOR.

I’m back!! https://t.co/lHGp1SimB4 — ISAO Kobayashi (@isao_1303) February 14, 2023

Oh.

If only you had the confidence to be ready for March 4th. Especially after having the confidence to call me out.

Humble yourself. https://t.co/Yq0ltTtW8W — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) February 13, 2023

You know when I'm available, just giving you options. I hope you find your 3-week notice opponent. https://t.co/006ee47Er6 — Drew Dober (@DrewDober) February 13, 2023

Countdown.

6 weeks left for the big show .



March 25 UFC San Antonio Texas



: @miggohno #illwhoopyourheadboy #youknowill pic.twitter.com/2xIBI4E963 — マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape (@ManelKape) February 14, 2023

Sliced.

7 new stitches making my total to128 pic.twitter.com/TxLb17F0XV — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) February 14, 2023

FINAL THOUGHTS

The intrigue for a rematch only escalates with all this aftermath. It’s just one of those weird situations where if it’s not done instantly, we may never get it at all.

Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone and their significant others. Thanks for reading, everyone.

POLL POSITION

