UFC 285 promo released featuring return of Jon Jones

Jon Jones is just weeks away from stepping back into the octagon.

On Monday, the UFC released an official promo video for Jones’ return, which takes place at UFC 285 on March 4. In the main event, Jones makes his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane with a vacant title on the line.

Jones has not fought since a successful title defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. The two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion has been kept out of action by outside-of-the-cage legal troubles, a contract dispute with the UFC, and the adjustments required to transition to a new weight class.

The promo revolves around the question of how Jones, widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time, will perform at heavyweight following such a long layoff. It also features Gane and the co-main event flyweight title bout between pound-for-pound queen Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso.

UFC 285 takes place March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and airs exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view.