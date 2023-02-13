 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morning Report: Coach Javier Mendez says Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski will rematch ‘at some point’

By Jed Meshew Updated
/ new
Islam Makhachev after UFC 284
Islam Makhachev after UFC 284
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Javier Mendez believes Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski will run it back in the future.

On Saturday at UFC 284, Makhachev defeated Volkanovski by unanimous decision to retain his lightweight title. Despite the unanimous decision win though, the bout was more competitive than some thought going into it, and immediately afterwards, Makhachev’s coach acknowledged that Volkanovski was the toughest test of the champion’s career thus far.

“It was definitely a challenge,” Mendez told Submission Radio afterwards. “Alex, he actually became the challenge Khabib [Nurmagomedov] told me that he was gonna be. He felt that Alex was gonna be the toughest challenge for Islam, and that Islam was gonna have to grind it out through the end. That’s what he felt. And I said, well, I didn’t know, cause the way I looked at Islam, he looked fantastic in training. But Khabib had a feeling that it was gonna be a tougher fight than I anticipated myself. So, it was exactly what Khabib thought it was. It was a real tough fight. We got pound-for-pound for a reason, but we beat it from a guy that is the greatest of all-time in the featherweight division and one of the greats of all-time, he’s gonna be, no doubt.”

Afterwards the loss, Volkanovski called for a rematch, arguing that he should have won three rounds, but an immediate rematch seems unlikely. Instead, the featherweight champion will likely look to unify belts with Yair Rodriguez next, who won an interim featherweight title in the co-main event of UFC 284. But, Mendez says, a rematch will eventually happen.

“I definitely think the UFC is gonna want to see a rematch, so I don’t see no reason why they wouldn’t do a rematch,” Mendez said. “I think it would be great. I think the fans would love it. I think Islam would be down for it also. And obviously Alex is. Because, I mean, come on now, he calls himself Alexander the Great, and he lives up to that name. So, there’s a reason — and he’s such gentleman. He’s a competitor. He feels he won, but that’s the way you’re supposed to feel. And he’s got the right attitude, and yeah, I think at some point they probably will do a rematch.”

Makhachev also has other fish to fry at the moment, with Mendez noting that he feels Beneil Dariush deserves a shot at the lightweight title next. But whenever it does happen, Mendez says that things will be entirely different than they were on Saturday.

“When they collide again it’s gonna be a different fight, different adversity for both sides,” Mendez said. “It’s not gonna be easy for both sides. No way. But let’s see what happens. Let’s see what’s in the cards. I’m sure Yair has got the next calling, and let’s see what happens from there.”

TOP STORIES

Results. Islam Makhachev retains lightweight title, Yair Rodriguez wins interim featherweight belt at UFC 284.

Meh. Islam Makhachev: ‘I’m not just champion, I’m the best fighter in the world’ after beating Alexander Volkanovski.

Talk. Alexander Volkanovski reveals what he said during mid-fight trash talk to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284.

Also no. Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev more confident in victory after rewatch, Volkanovski claims 3 rounds.

Overdue. Jens Pulver announced for 2023 UFC Hall of Fame class.

Emotional. Jens Pulver brought to tears by UFC Hall of Fame announcement.

VIDEO STEW

UFC 284 Post Show.

UFC 284 Press Conference.

Jens Pulver video.

Israel Adesanya reacting to UFC 284.

Michael Bisping reacting to UFC 284 from cage-side.

Daniel Cormier reacts to UFC 284.

Paddy Pimblett watches UFC 284 in a pub.

LISTEN UP

On To The Next One. Matches to make following UFC 284.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Accusation.

Reaction.

Thoughts.

The best UFC 284 take.

Other fights.

Will Brooks staying on his grind.

Call out?

FINAL THOUGHTS

Thanks for reading and see y’all tomorrow!

EXIT POLL

Poll

Who wins a rematch?

view results
  • 38%
    Islam Makhachev
    (136 votes)
  • 61%
    Alexander Volkanovski
    (213 votes)
349 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting