The MMA Hour with Alexander Volkanovski, Cody Rhodes in studio, Arnold Allen, and Jens Pulver

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: A recap of UFC 284 and more.

2 p.m.: UFC featherweight Arnold Allen talks about his upcoming fight with ex-champ Max Holloway.

2:30 p.m.: New UFC Hall of Fame member Jens Pulver talks about his recent induction.

3 p.m.: Alexander Volkanovski reflects on his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284.

3:30 p.m.: WWE star Cody Rhodes joins the show in studio to discuss his WWE return and this weekend’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

4:15 p.m.: Parlay Pals look back at their recent bet at UFC 284.

