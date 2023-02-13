 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Alexander Volkanovski, Cody Rhodes in studio, Arnold Allen, and Jens Pulver

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: A recap of UFC 284 and more.

2 p.m.: UFC featherweight Arnold Allen talks about his upcoming fight with ex-champ Max Holloway.

2:30 p.m.: New UFC Hall of Fame member Jens Pulver talks about his recent induction.

3 p.m.: Alexander Volkanovski reflects on his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284.

3:30 p.m.: WWE star Cody Rhodes joins the show in studio to discuss his WWE return and this weekend’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

4:15 p.m.: Parlay Pals look back at their recent bet at UFC 284.

