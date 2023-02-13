On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 284

After the historic champion vs. champion main event of UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, what is next for Islam Makhachev after defeating UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski to retain his lightweight title? While it seems obvious Volkanovski will face the new interim featherweight champ Yair Rodriguez following the best performance of Rodriguez’s career, where does Josh Emmett go after getting submitted in the second round of the co-main event?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer those questions from a matchmaking perspective following the promotion’s second pay-per-view event of 2023. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Jack Della Maddalena after his first-round finish of Randy Brown, Justin Tafa following his knockout win over Parker Porter, and more.

